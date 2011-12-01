California Highway Patrol Leading Central Coast Toy Drive

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites the community to support its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive.
The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any Central Coast CHP offices, or any of the participating locations listed below, through Dec. 20.
With the holiday season upon us, the California Highway Patrol wants to do its part to ensure all Santa Barbara children have a 2011 to remember. The donated toys will be delivered to local families in need.
“We hope to help as many families as possible,” CHP public information officer Jeremy Wayland said. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”
Drop-off Locations
» Santa Barbara CHP Office, 6465 Calle Real in Goleta
» Golden 1 Credit Union, 5676 Calle Real in Goleta
» Citibank, 5186 Hollister Ave., Suite B in Goleta
» Citibank, 3757 State St. in Santa Barbara
— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol.