California Highway Patrol Leading Central Coast Toy Drive

“We hope to help as many families as possible,” CHP public information officer Jeremy Wayland said. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”

With the holiday season upon us, the California Highway Patrol wants to do its part to ensure all Santa Barbara children have a 2011 to remember. The donated toys will be delivered to local families in need.

The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any Central Coast CHP offices, or any of the participating locations listed below, through Dec. 20.

New, unwrapped donations being collected through Dec. 20 to help local families in need

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >