Poinsettia Sale to Benefit Challenger Baseball for Children with Special Needs

The Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers are raising funds for their upcoming baseball season. They anticipate 14 teams of players with physical, developmental and/or intellectual disabilities to participate this season at their multiple locations throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Wheelchair users included.

Player registration and details about Challengers can be found online at www.GoChallengers.org.

To support the Challengers, order florist quality “Prestige” signature red 6-inch poinsettias for just $10. Each includes free delivery to your home, office, gift to neighbor or friends (Carpinteria to Goleta), Mylar pot cover, donation receipt and plant care instructions. You can order online with credit card at www.dpllchallengers.eventbrite.com, email your order to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.681.9165.

When ordering, please indicate how many poinsettias you and friends would like and provide a local delivery address (residence or business). Payment with check or cash can be collected at time of delivery. Be sure to include where your payment will be, or mail in advance of delivery to P.O. Box 1243, Goleta, CA 93116. Make checks payable to DPLL Challengers.

Every 10 plants sold will cover the cost for one player’s uniform, team photos, award and league registration. No child is turned away. Tell your neighbors, friends and family about this opportunity to buy poinsettias and help make the 2012 Challenger season one of the best ever.

You can join the Challengers and cheer them along at their games this spring — they would love to meet you. Locations include Girsh Park in Goleta, El Carro Park in Carpinteria and a to-be-determined ball field in Ventura.

For more information, volunteer and player registration forms, click here.

Community members volunteer as coach and field staff for various skill levels of play: buddies, equipment managers, first aid, greeters, help with special Saturday events, sports announcers, photographers, special skills/entertainment (magic, balloons, juggling), special-education professionals, social media PR and communication, volunteer care and coordination and so on.

New players are always welcome; no experience is necessary. There are teams for all levels of play, including T-ball, coach pitch and player pitch. Players include boys and girls ages 5 (as of May 1) through 22 with a variety of special needs: physical, developmental and/or intellectual challenges that prevent them from playing on typical teams. These include but are not limited to hearing and vision impairments, cancer, limb development, autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, Williams syndrome, and children/teens using wheelchairs and walkers.

Everyone needs exercise, friends, fun and encouragement — Challenger Baseball is a GREAT place to be!

Back to the Ball Fields Rally 2012 for new and returning ball players in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

DPLL is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization so all purchases are tax deductible. A donation receipt will be provided with each order. All profit will go directly to the player scholarship fund. Team sponsors and donations are sought and appreciated to fund this Parents Choice Award community program.

For more information about Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , call 805.681.9165 or click here.

— Retta Slay represents the Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers.