Green Shorts Film Festival Production Workshop to Begin in January

Are you interested in producing a Green Short for the 2012 Green Shorts Film Festival and want to begin or improve your filmmaking skills?
Join us for a four-part basic Green Shorts Film Production Workshop beginning at Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.
The registration fee is $75 and includes:
» Four workshops at Samy’s Camera
» Subscription to Lynda.com (film editing instructional videos)
» Discount on Samy’s rental gear for use on Green Shorts projects
» Film submission fee for the Green Shorts Film Festival
» Ticket to the GSFF Lobero Screening Event and Filmmaker Reception
Click here to register. Click here for more information.
Last year’s workshop was a great experience and students produced some inspiring and skillfully crafted films highlighting the environmental movement. We have fine-tuned our approach to offering this learning experience and hope that you’ll join us for another round of exploration and creativity.
— Daniel Girard represents the 2012 Green Shorts Film Festival.