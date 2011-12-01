Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Green Shorts Film Festival Production Workshop to Begin in January

Registration is under way for the four-part course

By Daniel Girard for the Green Shorts Film Festival | December 1, 2011 | 3:25 p.m.

Are you interested in producing a Green Short for the 2012 Green Shorts Film Festival and want to begin or improve your filmmaking skills?

Join us for a four-part basic Green Shorts Film Production Workshop beginning at Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

The registration fee is $75 and includes:

» Four workshops at Samy’s Camera

» Subscription to Lynda.com (film editing instructional videos)

» Discount on Samy’s rental gear for use on Green Shorts projects

» Film submission fee for the Green Shorts Film Festival

» Ticket to the GSFF Lobero Screening Event and Filmmaker Reception

Click here to register. Click here for more information.

Last year’s workshop was a great experience and students produced some inspiring and skillfully crafted films highlighting the environmental movement. We have fine-tuned our approach to offering this learning experience and hope that you’ll join us for another round of exploration and creativity.

— Daniel Girard represents the 2012 Green Shorts Film Festival.

 
