Help Stuff the Bus with Toys at December’s Holiday B2B Breakfast

Santa Barbara MTD and Peoples' Self-Help Housing are collecting gifts for needy children

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | December 1, 2011 | 4:40 p.m.

Help stuff the bus at a holiday Business-2-Business Breakfast presented by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and MTD Santa Barbara from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara MTD and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing are gearing up for the sixth annual Stuff the Bus Campaign, which provides holiday gifts for 400 needy kids living at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing affordable housing complexes in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Isla Vista. For many of these children, these are the only gifts that they receive at this time of year.

Bring a new (value: $10 to $20) unwrapped toy (ages infant to 11 years) to December’s B2B and get a raffle ticket. Two grand prize winners will receive a downtown parking pass valued at $60. Attendees who bring a toy will also be entered to win fabulous door prizes at B2B.

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about each other’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers for those registered by noon this Friday, Dec. 2, or $30 at the door. Click here to register.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Stuff the Bus sponsors include Santa Barbara MTD, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Community West Bank, Italia Pasta & Pizza, Paseo Nuevo Mall, La Cumbre Plaza, Montecito Bank & Trust, Starbucks, the Santa Barbara Police Department and Citrix Online.

To host a Stuff the Bus toy donation box at a business or to have many toys from employees picked up, call Monica at 805.962.5152 x220.

