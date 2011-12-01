Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:53 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Patricia Fabing, Dick Temple Honored as Best of the Best Among Goleta’s Finest

Woman, Man of the Year lead 2011 class of honorees at 62nd annual community awards presentation

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 1, 2011 | 8:15 p.m.

The best of the best in the Good Land were given their due Wednesday evening at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Goleta’s Finest annual awards ceremony. Several hundred people packed the ballroom at Bacara Resort & Spa to honor businesses, volunteers and others for their accomplishments, achievements and contributions to the community.

“The chamber is pleased to present this event; it truly celebrates our great community,” said Steve Fedde, board chairman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.  The event was the 62nd annual of its kind.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

For some, being honored as one of Goleta’s Finest was something of a lifetime achievement award, as it was for Man of the Year Dick Temple and Woman of the Year Patricia Fabing, who between them have lifetimes of service and volunteerism in the community.

“When my wife found out about this award she said, ‘Oh my. We’re not going to be able to live with you for quite a while,’” quipped Temple, a retired engineering services manager at Delco Defense Systems Operations.

“I said, ‘No problem. I’ll get over it in about a year or two.’”

When Fabing, marketing director at Friendship Manor, learned of her award, her reaction was a little more of a surprise.

“I texted, OMG,” she said to the amused audience of dignitaries, chamber members and other movers and shakers in the Goleta community.

For other recipients, the award was a show of support, like it was for Education Professional of the Year Michelle Magnusson, development and membership director at Santa Barbara Partners in Education, and Student of the Year Susie Murillo, a Dos Pueblos High School senior.

“Hopefully this award will help me get more scholarships so I can pursue my career in culinary arts and business management” said Murillo, who went from a D average in her freshman year to a 4.0 GPA in her senior year.

For yet others, it was all in a day’s work, as it was for the Volunteers of the Year, the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team. The team was paged for a call of duty just before Wednesday’s dinner but managed to find the missing person in time to receive the award later in the evening.

“That’s what I call efficiency,” Fedde joked.

Local businesses and business people got their due as well, including Community Business of the Year Santa Barbara Axxess, Small Business of the Year Palius + O’Kelley, and Entrpreneurs of the Year Umesh Mishra and Primit Parikh of Transphorm. The Nonprofit of the Year Award went to PathPoint, an organization committed to placing intellectually challenged individuals into employment where they can be self-sufficient and make a difference.

And while for many veterans of the Goleta’s Finest awards — whether they be recipients, past honorees, organizers or sponsors — have an idea of what an honor it is to be recognized for doing the things they would be doing if no one were paying attention, few could express the emotion like Dos Pueblos High English and theater teacher Clark Sayre, an accomplished professional actor and playwright, who was given this year’s Educator of the Year Award.

“My greatest reward is just showing up every morning to a job that I love, with students I love ... and serving the community I’ve loved since the day that I was born here, in Cottage Hospital,” he said.

Presenting sponsors of the 62nd annual Goleta’s Finest awards were Bacara Resort & Spa, Business First Bank, Cox Communications, Deckers Outdoor Corp., FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, UCSB and Venoco.

Event sponsors were Noozhawk, ATK Space Systems, Citrix Online, Latitude 34˚ Technologies, Linda Blue Photography, Marmalade Café, Media 27, ParentClick.com, RCI Builders, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Independent, Sares-Regis Group, The Towbes Group and Wilson Printing.

Click here for more information on the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Connect with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. Follow the Goleta Valley chamber on Twitter: @goletachamber.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 