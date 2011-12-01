Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:51 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Ending Six Years of Negotiations, Santa Barbara Council Adopts General Plan Update

Mayor Helene Schneider says it's time to 'move forward,' with city leaders now facing the task of approving ordinances that outline specifics

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 1, 2011 | 11:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously to adopt the General Plan update at a special meeting Thursday, ending years of meetings and negotiating among decision-makers.

“We all acknowledged it doesn’t have everything every individual wants, but let’s move forward,” Mayor Helene Schneider said. “The real work is implementing the ordinances, and there is actually a lot there that we all agree on.”

The document updates policy for the next 20 years, and council members have spent the most time debating the land use and housing elements.

“It took six years and should have taken four, maximum,” Schneider said. “As long as it did, I think we were ready to say this is a good framework, and we could nitpick this to death forever or actually get something accomplished and move forward.”

The City Council still must approve ordinances that outline specifics, such as parking standards for high-density housing, according to Schneider.

“We’ll get things on the books that can prevent big bulky buildings and help create workforce housing,” she said.

