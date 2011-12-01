Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:57 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Organization Announces Holiday Music Schedule

Santa Barbara residents and shoppers can enjoy live entertainment Dec. 3-18

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | December 1, 2011 | 7:20 p.m.

The 2011 holiday season has arrived and the streets of downtown Santa Barbara will soon be filled with holiday shoppers and visitors alike.

To help add to the unique ambiance of downtown Santa Barbara during this special time of year, the Downtown Organization has arranged for holiday activities to take place every weekend afternoon from Dec. 3-18.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Corner

Dec. 3: Vic Moraga, 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 17: Aesthetic Ambience, 4 to 6 p.m.

Carolers on State Street

Dec. 3: Channel City Chorus, 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 4: Inner Light Choir, 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 10: Channel City Chorus, 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 11: Bella Voce, Marshalls patio, 4 to 6 p.m.
Dec. 18: Channel City Chorus, 1 to 3 p.m.

Horns, Pipes and Drums

Dec. 3: Holiday Horns, Marshalls patio, 2 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: TubaChristmas, Storke Placita, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 10: Sheriff Pipe & Drum, Marshalls patio, 4 to 6 p.m.
Dec. 17: Holiday Horns, Marshalls patio, 1 to 3 p.m.

Click here to see all downtown activities on the calendar of events.

— Kim Mercado represents Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

