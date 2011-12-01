Downtown Organization Announces Holiday Music Schedule

The 2011 holiday season has arrived and the streets of downtown Santa Barbara will soon be filled with holiday shoppers and visitors alike.

To help add to the unique ambiance of downtown Santa Barbara during this special time of year, the Downtown Organization has arranged for holiday activities to take place every weekend afternoon from Dec. 3-18.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Corner

Dec. 3: Vic Moraga, 1 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 17: Aesthetic Ambience, 4 to 6 p.m.

Carolers on State Street

Dec. 3: Channel City Chorus, 1 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 4: Inner Light Choir, 1 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 10: Channel City Chorus, 1 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 11: Bella Voce, Marshalls patio, 4 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: Channel City Chorus, 1 to 3 p.m.

Horns, Pipes and Drums

Dec. 3: Holiday Horns, Marshalls patio, 2 to 4 p.m.

Dec. 10: TubaChristmas, Storke Placita, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Sheriff Pipe & Drum, Marshalls patio, 4 to 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: Holiday Horns, Marshalls patio, 1 to 3 p.m.

— Kim Mercado represents Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.