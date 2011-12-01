Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:56 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Works Department Annual Report Available Online

Document provides overview of projects completed, and department services and operations

By Christine Andersen for the Santa Barbara Public Works Department | December 1, 2011 | 7:34 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department has released the Public Works Department Annual Report for 2011.

The report highlights the department’s organization and services, city infrastructure improvements, day-to-day operations, and special programs and events accomplished by the staff through fiscal year 2011 (July 2010 through June 2011). Click here to access the report online.

The Public Works Department Annual Report 2011 is intended to give the public an overview of the work accomplished and successes achieved by the department for the benefit of the community, similar to an annual report prepared for private business investors. The report provides the reader with an overall picture of the department; work accomplished during the past fiscal year, and also explains how the department leverages each and every dollar to extend the city’s buying power.

“We hope you have noticed and are seeing some of the benefits of the projects identified in this report in your neighborhood,” Public Works Director Christine Andersen said. “Construction can be a challenge for neighboring property owners and residents, and it is a very important part of our work to ensure that the construction experience is as positive as we can make it.”

The Public Works Department thanks the community for their ongoing support and remains dedicated to excellent public service through the maintenance and infrastructure projects that benefit the city and its residents.

— Christine Andersen is the director of the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

 

