Santa Paws Coming to Samy’s Camera on Saturday

Santa Paws will be making a stop in Santa Barbara this Saturday to allow children and dogs the chance to tell him they’ve been good this year and to have their photo taken on Santa Paw’s lap.

Santa Paws will be at Samy’s Camera at 614 Chapala St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Samy’s Camera has generously donated the use of its store, photo printing equipment and photo paper for the event.

All of the proceeds from the sale of Santa Paws photos benefit DAWG (Dog Adoption Welfare Group) and the DAWG Founders Fund, working together to provide the veterinary care lost and abandoned dogs need to find the loving homes each one deserves.

— Shirley Jansen represents DAWG (Dog Adoption Welfare Group).