SBCC Trustees Discuss Charging Fees for Some Continuing Ed Classes

Changes would apply to 60 courses beginning in the spring, as officials await a clearer picture of California's budget outlook

The SBCC Board of Trustees briefly discussed charging for some Continuing Education courses during a study session Thursday night.

A list of 60 courses, with titles such as “Watercolor: Bold and Free” and “The Wonderful World of Movies,” would require adult students to pay for them if the trustees approve the changes. With California’s poor financial condition, SBCC has been forced to evaluate both credit and noncredit courses.

Acting President Jack Friedlander said the college will see more conversions of adult ed classes to fee-based later next year as the state budget picture becomes clearer.

The first wave of conversions would take place next spring, according to Ofelia Arellano, vice president of Continuing Education. She said the fee structure includes teaching costs, and most of the classes have a fee range of $56 to $112.

Ken Harris, director of Continuing Ed, said he has contacted the teachers of the classes and they’ve been discussing how to charge the fees.

Trustee Marsha Croninger encouraged the staff to find ways to reduce the fees without reducing classes, perhaps by having part of a class fee based to keep costs lower for students.

But Arellano said that would require the college to resubmit hundreds of course outlines back to the state for additional approval.

“We’re buying time by doing this, because we need time to see how this plays out,” Friedlander said. “We will know more by March how things are looking at the state level.”

