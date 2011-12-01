Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:34 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

CHP Partners with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for ‘Start Smart’ Teen Driver Class

Youths and their parents/guardians are invited to the Dec. 7 free safety education class

By Jeremy Wayland for the California Highway Patrol | December 1, 2011 | 3:20 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol’s Start Smart program is a driver safety education class that targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 to 19, their parents and guardians.

An upcoming Start Smart class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Burtness Auditorium of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Teen drivers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

CHP officers will discuss traffic collision avoidance techniques, collision causational factors, driver/parent responsibilities, seatbelt usage and other topics.

Testimonies are provided by officers who have investigated fatal collisions involving teens, along with the latest Red Asphalt video that chronicles the aftermath of several teenage driver collisions.

The CHP offers the Start Smart program to help newly and future licensed teen drivers become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver.

Parking is available in the structure on the corner of Pueblo Street at Castillo Street. Guests are directed to enter the hospital at the Castillo Street entrance and will receive validation at the greeter’s desk. Reservations are required. Call the Santa Barbara Area CHP office to sign up at 805.967.1234.

California teen drivers are found at fault in 66 percent of all fatal collisions that they are involved in, although they represent only 4 percent of the state’s licensed drivers. California has the second-highest fatality rate involving drivers ages 15 to 20, and motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for Americans in this age bracket.

“This tragic loss of young lives is a concern to us, and this valuable program will improve the confidence and safety awareness of new drivers,” CHP Capt. Jeff Sgobba said.

Teenagers average twice as any accidents as adult drivers while driving only half as many miles, making the teen accident rate per mile four times that of adults. If you are under 18 years of age, your risk of a fatal accident is about 2.5 times that of the average driver and your risk of an injury accident is three times higher than the average driver.

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.

 
