Basketball: Vaqueros Get a Foul Feeling in Loss to Oxnard

SBCC starts fast but can't overcome foul trouble in Condor Classic's third-place game.

By Dave Loveton | November 30, 2008 | 9:22 p.m.

OXNARD — SBCC jumped out to a 25-10 lead in the first 10 minutes of Sunday’s third-place game at the Condor Classic before foul trouble and turnovers foiled the Vaqueros in an 89-78 men’s basketball loss to Oxnard.

David Lane led Santa Barbara (3-7) with 19 points, Mark Keeten had 14 and Daniel Koches tallied nine.

“When we had that early lead, we had a chance to extend it but we missed about five uncontested layups,” SBCC coach Morris Hodges said. “A lot of guys got in foul trouble in the first half.”

The Condors outscored the Vaqueros 29-7 in last 10 minutes of the first half. SBCC shot 34 percent in the first half and committed 23 turnovers in the game, leading to 27 points. Oxnard made 30-of-49 from the free-throw line while SBCC was 16-29.

The Vaqueros will travel north to play Sierra at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Monterey Peninsula Tournament.

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.

