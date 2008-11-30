Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:21 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Basketball: Warriors’ Kittle Scores 20 in Menlo Tournament Title Win

Westmont readies for GSAC play by running undefeated record to 7-0.

By Ron Smith | November 30, 2008 | 7:09 p.m.

Freshman guard Katie Kittle provided Westmont with 20 points and six rebounds as the undefeated Warriors cruised to an 80-55 victory over Cal State-East Bay at the Menlo Tournament in Atherton. Westmont (7-0) jumped out to a 12-2 lead early on and never looked back.

“It was a great team effort with everyone getting to play,” Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore noted. “Katie was an exciting spark off the bench making three, three-point shots. We also had a good inside presence. Alisha Heglund scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Angel Blanco had 13 points and nine rebounds.”

The Warriors led by 15 points at the half and built on that lead in the second half.

“We were relentless on the boards where we out-rebounded East Bay, 46-27,” said Moore. “Twenty-one of our rebounds were on the offensive end, which gave us a lot of second-chance baskets. We played very disciplined basketball.”

Westmont will take its undefeated record into Golden State Athletic Conference play Thursday when the team travels to Irvine to take on Concordia. The Warriors will host Hope International at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ron Smith is Westmont’s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 