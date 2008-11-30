Basketball: Warriors’ Kittle Scores 20 in Menlo Tournament Title Win

Freshman guard Katie Kittle provided Westmont with 20 points and six rebounds as the undefeated Warriors cruised to an 80-55 victory over Cal State-East Bay at the Menlo Tournament in Atherton. Westmont (7-0) jumped out to a 12-2 lead early on and never looked back.

“It was a great team effort with everyone getting to play,” Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore noted. “Katie was an exciting spark off the bench making three, three-point shots. We also had a good inside presence. Alisha Heglund scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Angel Blanco had 13 points and nine rebounds.”

The Warriors led by 15 points at the half and built on that lead in the second half.

“We were relentless on the boards where we out-rebounded East Bay, 46-27,” said Moore. “Twenty-one of our rebounds were on the offensive end, which gave us a lot of second-chance baskets. We played very disciplined basketball.”

Westmont will take its undefeated record into Golden State Athletic Conference play Thursday when the team travels to Irvine to take on Concordia. The Warriors will host Hope International at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ron Smith is Westmont’s sports information director.