City’s Teen Programs, Teen Center Receive ‘Best of’ Awards

Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs was declared the Best Overall Teen Program by the Southern California Teen Coalition at the second annual Teenie Awards held Nov. 14 in Baldwin Park.

The SCTC is a nonprofit teen programming agency with more than 500 members representing 160 agencies from San Diego to Santa Barbara.

The Teenie Awards are presented to teen agencies and professionals in categories such as Best Creative Marketing, Best Teen Board, Best Junior and Senior High School Program and Super Star. The city’s Teen Programs was awarded the Super Star because it is an “agency that is paving a positive path for teens through a comprehensive approach and dedication to the teens in their community.”

Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs and City Council were touted for their commitment to making youths a priority by dedicating space, community resources and providing teens with an opportunity to be heard in an organized and methodical manner.

In addition to winning Best Overall Teen Programming, the Twelve35 Teen Center was presented an award for Best Teen Center Facility.

“We are very proud of the work that Teen Programs does for the community on behalf of the city,” Parks & Recreation Director Nancy Rapp said.