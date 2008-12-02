City’s Teen Programs, Teen Center Receive ‘Best of’ Awards

Chris McDermut, a Youth Council adviser and recreation assistant, and Cyrus Alexander, lead recreation coordinator for Teen Programs, accept awards for Best Overall Teen Program and Best Teen Center Facility at the Southern California Teen Coalition’s Teenie Awards held Nov. 14 in Baldwin Park. (City of Santa Barbara courtesy photo)
Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs was declared the Best Overall Teen Program by the Southern California Teen Coalition at the second annual Teenie Awards held Nov. 14 in Baldwin Park.
The SCTC is a nonprofit teen programming agency with more than 500 members representing 160 agencies from San Diego to Santa Barbara.
The Teenie Awards are presented to teen agencies and professionals in categories such as Best Creative Marketing, Best Teen Board, Best Junior and Senior High School Program and Super Star. The city’s Teen Programs was awarded the Super Star because it is an “agency that is paving a positive path for teens through a comprehensive approach and dedication to the teens in their community.”
Santa Barbara’s Teen Programs and City Council were touted for their commitment to making youths a priority by dedicating space, community resources and providing teens with an opportunity to be heard in an organized and methodical manner.
In addition to winning Best Overall Teen Programming, the Twelve35 Teen Center was presented an award for Best Teen Center Facility.
“We are very proud of the work that Teen Programs does for the community on behalf of the city,” Parks & Recreation Director Nancy Rapp said.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.