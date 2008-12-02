‘Disasters in Santa Barbara’ Documentary Includes Tea Fire

Santa Barbara was again reminded of the potential for disasters when the Tea Fire struck. In Peril and Perseverance: A History of Disasters in Santa Barbara, an hourlong documentary, discover the city’s history of fires, floods, earthquakes, landslides, toxic spills and even tsunamis.

These natural and human-caused disasters have shaped the city since the beginning of time. Get detailed accounts from experts and people who have experienced these disasters firsthand. The program also offers an introduction to emergency preparedness and serves as a prologue for City TV’s four-part emergency preparedness series, “Get Ready Santa Barbara.”

Featured interviews include survivors of the Tea Fire; Ray Ford, writer of Santa Barbara Wildfires; Harry Linden, who lost his home in the Sycamore Canyon Fire; Bud Bottoms, an environmentalist and artist; Neal Graffy, a local historian; and survivors of the 1925 earthquake.

The program was produced by City TV. It was scheduled to premiere Nov. 15, but two days earlier the Tea Fire hit. Peril and Perseverance will air at 8 p.m. Sundays through December on City TV, Channel 18. Click here for rebroadcast times, to request a DVD or to watch it online.

Christy Zwicke is a producer for City TV Channel 18.