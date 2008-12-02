Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:48 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta City Council Seats New Members, Takes Up Old Issues

After the thank-yous and goodbyes, city leaders get down to business and take their first vote.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 2, 2008 | 11:55 p.m.

New Goleta City Council members Margaret Connell and Ed Easton are sworn in Tuesday night.
New Goleta City Council members Margaret Connell and Ed Easton are sworn in Tuesday night. (Michelle J. Wong / Noozhawk photo)

Well-wishers, Goleta watchers and fellow public officials crowded Goleta City Hall on Tuesday to witness the city’s two new council members take their places at the dais. Margaret Connell, no stranger to the City Council, and Ed Easton, formerly a member of the Goleta Planning Commission, replaced Councilwomen Jean Blois and Jonny Wallis.

“It’s been a lot of work, but the rewards have been indescribable,” said Wallis, who with Blois was elected to the first council when Goleta incorporated in February 2002. The pair received standing ovations as they took their places among the public.

Emotions were high in the chamber as people from all over Goleta’s political spectrum thanked the outgoing officials and welcomed the new ones. Some tears were shed.

“Thank you for the example you showed me and my brothers,” Jim Blois said in an impromptu speech from the podium to his mother. Jean Blois, before her tenure on the council, was active in the Goleta Valley long before there was a city, serving as a trustee of the Goleta Union School District and the Goleta Water District board.

Later, incoming Mayor Roger Aceves’ voice quavered as he thanked his wife, Debby, and son Tim for their support of his efforts in local politics.

“They keep me focused,” said Aceves, who urged his colleagues toward a more cooperative spirit. Aceves most likely will be the swing vote on the council between slow-growth members Connell and Easton and business-minded members Michael Bennett and Eric Onnen.

Outgoing Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett offered a tip to his successor: “You gotta give the media a moment to take your picture,” he joked.
Outgoing Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett offered a tip to his successor: “You gotta give the media a moment to take your picture,” he joked. (Michelle J. Wong / Noozhawk photo)

Bennett, the outgoing mayor, had a few last-minute pointers for his successor. “You gotta give the media a moment to take your picture,” he joked as he paused for a photo op after accepting a commemorative plaque.

In the spirit of reconciliation, it was Easton who nominated Onnen for the mayor pro tempore position that Aceves vacated. Typically, Easton’s environmentalist views on planning issues clash with Onnen’s more business-minded opinions.

The goodwill spread into the new council’s first decision — a unanimous vote to pursue the purchase of a small parcel of land in western Goleta on which to put the city’s newest fire station.

The station has been part of the General Plan and will be funded in part through loans, development impact fees and a portion of the city’s strategic reserves. If a development agreement with the Chadmar development partnership for the nearby Haskell’s Landing project goes through, the city will have about $1.5 million to put toward the facility.

It won’t be all fuzzy warmth, however, as the newly configured council will have to tackle some serious issues, such as the ongoing litigation against the city and the amendments to the General Plan. At Aceves’ request and with the council’s support, staff members may have to shuffle ongoing General Plan amendment priorities as the council takes up the document’s major changes early next year.

Well-wishers and officials crowded Goleta City Hall on Tuesday to thank outgoing leaders and welcome new ones.
Well-wishers and officials crowded Goleta City Hall on Tuesday to thank outgoing leaders and welcome new ones. (Michelle J. Wong / Noozhawk photo)

Similarly, the council may have to tend to the city’s Sphere of Influence, a geographic reference that must be approved by the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission to define the areas likely to be served by the city, regardless of whether they are within actual city boundaries.

Several residents of the North Fairview Avenue neighborhood complained Tuesday evening about what they see as a push to include their streets in the city of Goleta, although access to an area away from their streets can be made only through city streets. While inclusion in a city’s Sphere of Influence doesn’t automatically mean the area is part of the city, such an inclusion is often seen as a first step toward annexation.

In contrast, Glen Annie Golf Course, also just outside the city boundaries, has been willing to be included as a part of the city’s sphere in the hopes that Goleta will annex the property.

City Manager Dan Singer said the residents’ next best step may be to talk directly to LAFCO because it is the only agency with the authority to approve or reject proposed Spheres of Influence.

The City Council’s next meeting is Dec. 16.

Write to [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 