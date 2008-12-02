Goleta City Council Seats New Members, Takes Up Old Issues

After the thank-yous and goodbyes, city leaders get down to business and take their first vote.

Well-wishers, Goleta watchers and fellow public officials crowded Goleta City Hall on Tuesday to witness the city’s two new council members take their places at the dais. Margaret Connell, no stranger to the City Council, and Ed Easton, formerly a member of the Goleta Planning Commission, replaced Councilwomen Jean Blois and Jonny Wallis.

“It’s been a lot of work, but the rewards have been indescribable,” said Wallis, who with Blois was elected to the first council when Goleta incorporated in February 2002. The pair received standing ovations as they took their places among the public.

Emotions were high in the chamber as people from all over Goleta’s political spectrum thanked the outgoing officials and welcomed the new ones. Some tears were shed.

“Thank you for the example you showed me and my brothers,” Jim Blois said in an impromptu speech from the podium to his mother. Jean Blois, before her tenure on the council, was active in the Goleta Valley long before there was a city, serving as a trustee of the Goleta Union School District and the Goleta Water District board.

Later, incoming Mayor Roger Aceves’ voice quavered as he thanked his wife, Debby, and son Tim for their support of his efforts in local politics.

“They keep me focused,” said Aceves, who urged his colleagues toward a more cooperative spirit. Aceves most likely will be the swing vote on the council between slow-growth members Connell and Easton and business-minded members Michael Bennett and Eric Onnen.

Bennett, the outgoing mayor, had a few last-minute pointers for his successor. “You gotta give the media a moment to take your picture,” he joked as he paused for a photo op after accepting a commemorative plaque.

In the spirit of reconciliation, it was Easton who nominated Onnen for the mayor pro tempore position that Aceves vacated. Typically, Easton’s environmentalist views on planning issues clash with Onnen’s more business-minded opinions.

The goodwill spread into the new council’s first decision — a unanimous vote to pursue the purchase of a small parcel of land in western Goleta on which to put the city’s newest fire station.

The station has been part of the General Plan and will be funded in part through loans, development impact fees and a portion of the city’s strategic reserves. If a development agreement with the Chadmar development partnership for the nearby Haskell’s Landing project goes through, the city will have about $1.5 million to put toward the facility.

It won’t be all fuzzy warmth, however, as the newly configured council will have to tackle some serious issues, such as the ongoing litigation against the city and the amendments to the General Plan. At Aceves’ request and with the council’s support, staff members may have to shuffle ongoing General Plan amendment priorities as the council takes up the document’s major changes early next year.

Similarly, the council may have to tend to the city’s Sphere of Influence, a geographic reference that must be approved by the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission to define the areas likely to be served by the city, regardless of whether they are within actual city boundaries.

Several residents of the North Fairview Avenue neighborhood complained Tuesday evening about what they see as a push to include their streets in the city of Goleta, although access to an area away from their streets can be made only through city streets. While inclusion in a city’s Sphere of Influence doesn’t automatically mean the area is part of the city, such an inclusion is often seen as a first step toward annexation.

In contrast, Glen Annie Golf Course, also just outside the city boundaries, has been willing to be included as a part of the city’s sphere in the hopes that Goleta will annex the property.

City Manager Dan Singer said the residents’ next best step may be to talk directly to LAFCO because it is the only agency with the authority to approve or reject proposed Spheres of Influence.

The City Council’s next meeting is Dec. 16.

