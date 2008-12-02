New D.A.R.E. Car a Driving Force Behind County’s Anti-Drug Efforts

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday debuted its new D.A.R.E. vehicle.

The limited-edition 2008 Dodge Charger R/T has been outfitted with eye-catching markings and custom LED police lights.

While the vehicle serves as a visual reminder that the D.A.R.E. program is a vital part of the community, its 350-horsepower, 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine and 20-inch wheels demonstrate to young people that you don’t have to do drugs or join a gang to experience excitement.

“A big, fast powerful car like this is a testament to young people of how cool a drug-free life can be,” said Senior Deputy Mike Power, who teaches D.A.R.E. classes to hundreds of youths in Santa Barbara County.

The car comes courtesy of donations from Chris Edgecomb of the Edgecomb Foundation and Jim Crook of Santa Barbara Chrysler.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.