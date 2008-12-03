Santa Barbara CHP Makes Fewer DUI Arrests On Holiday Weekend
By Daniel Barba | December 3, 2008 | 10:33 a.m.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Area arrested 11 motorists suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
That was a decrease from last year’s total of 16 DUI arrests for the same time period.
For the Central Coast, 109 DUI drivers were arrested by the CHP, a decrease from last year’s total of 164.
“Motorists are getting the message out there and designating drivers” said Capt. Jeff Sgobba, commander of the Santa Barbara Area CHP office.
Officer Dan Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Area.
