Soccer: UCSB’s Chris Pontius Named a Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

The senior forward led the Big West in points.

By Matt Hurst | December 2, 2008 | 11:21 a.m.

UCSB senior forward Chris Pontius was named one of 15 semifinalists nationwide for the prestigious 2008 Missouri Athletic Club Men’s Hermann Trophy. The award recognizes the Player of the Year in Division I men’s soccer.

One of the top offensive players in the nation, Pontius’ 32 points this season led the Big West, and his 14 goals were second in the conference. He was the lone Gaucho to be named to the All-Big West First Team.

Pontius led the Gauchos offensively all season and set career-highs in goals, assists, points and shots. In fact, Pontius has left his mark in the UCSB record books, notching 29 total goals in his career, good for fifth place in Gaucho history. The Yorba Linda native’s 67 career points is seventh all-time in the UCSB annals, and his 114 shots taken ranks first all-time in a single season.

Of the 15 semifinalists named by the Missouri Athletic Club, Pontius’ point total for this season ranks seventh.

The semifinalist list will be narrowed to three on Dec. 12 and will be invited to the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis for a news conference on Jan. 9, when the winner will be announced. A dinner and formal presentation of the award will follow the news conference that evening.

2008 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Semifinalists

» Andre Akpan, Harvard
» Cody Arnoux, Wake Forest
» Alejandro Bedoya, Boston College
» Jovan Bubonja, UIC
» Sam Cronin, Wake Forest
» Doug DeMartin, Michigan State
» Omar Gonzalez, Maryland
» Andrei Gotsmanov, Creighton
» Mike Grella, Duke
» Chris Pontius, UC Santa Barbara
» Chris Salvaggione, Charlotte
» Marcus Tracy, Wake Forest
» O’Brian White, Connecticut
» Steve Zakuani, Akron

Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

