Water Polo: UCSB Signs Six to National Letters of Intent

The UCSB women’s water polo team has signed six high school seniors to national letters of intent, head coach Wolf Wigo announced.

Ruth Milne (Woodside High School/Redwood City), Sarah Zuziak (Laguna Beach High School/Laguna Beach), Bryce Winton (Chino Hills High School/Chino), Kilee Dreyer (Riverside Poly High School/Riverside), Kacey Creek (Royal High School/Simi Valley) and Rachel Nelson (Cabrillo High School/Lompoc) will join the Gauchos for the 2009-10 season.

Milne will come to UCSB via Woodside High School, where she is a goalkeeper for the Wildcats. She was named the Central Coast Section’s Most Valuable Goalkeeper during the 2007-08 season and has been named Woodside’s varsity MVP four consecutive seasons. Additionally, she has received All-Peninsula Athletic League honors.





Milne also plays for Stanford Water Polo Club and the U.S. Junior National Team. This year, she has played in the Speedo Top-40 Tournament as well as in the 2008 Global Championships.“Ruth is one of the top-ranked goalies in the nation for her class,” Wigo said. “Her 5-foot-11 stature makes her an imposing presence in the goal. Her international experience playing on the USA National Youth Team will make an immediate impact on our program. Most importantly, her reputation as an ultimate team player will be invaluable to our team.”Zuziak is a senior at Laguna Beach High School, where she is a goalkeeper for the Breakers. She earned All-Orange League honors in 2008 and helped Laguna Beach to back-to-back league championships in 2007 and 2008. The Breakers placed first at the 2008 California State High School Championships and also took first at the 2008 Villa Park Tournament. She also helped her team to a second-place finish at the CIF Division II Championships in 2007 and a semi-finals appearance in 2008.Zuziak also plays for SET Water Polo Club, which she helped to a first-place finish at the 2008 Mikasa Cup. Additionally, SET took second at the U.S. National Club Championships in 2008 and took fifth at the National Junior Olympics. Not just an outstanding athlete, Zuziak has earned Superintendents Honor Roll, Scholar-Athlete and USA Water Polo Academic All-American accolades.“Sarah will be a great addition to our team. She plays for one of the top club teams in the nation and has an excellent command of the game. She is a very intelligent game tactician,” Wigo said.Winton attends Chino Hills High School, where she served as the 2008 team captain. Winton earned first team all-league as a junior and also was named to the All-CIF Division III South Second Team.Winton plays club with SOCAL Water Polo Foundation and was a member of the National Cadet Zone Team. In 2005, she was named a 14 & under First Team All-American.“Bryce comes to us with an enormous amount of water polo experience,” Wigo said. “She is a very versatile player with a powerful outside shot, and she is also a dangerous threat inside. She has what it takes to play at the college level and will help the team right away.”Dreyer is a senior at Riverside Poly, where she is a utility player for the Bears. Dreyer is a three-time All-Ivy League honoree and has earned first team honors the past two seasons. Last year, she was a First Team All-CIF Division III and second team all-county honoree. She has helped Riverside Poly to back-to-back Ivy League titles the past two seasons. The two-meter player competes with CHAWP during the club season.“Kilee is a good, solid all-around player,” Wigo said. “She is fast and strong, and can play any position in the pool. Having played for one of the top clubs, she has a great deal of top-level water polo experience.”Nelson is a utility player out of Cabrillo High School, where she has helped the Conquistadors to three consecutive Los Padres League Championships and the 2007 CIF Championship. She was named the Los Padres League MVP in 2008 and is a two-time First Team All-CIF selection.Nelson also plays for Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, with which she earned a bronze medal at the 2008 National Junior Olympics. She also played in both the 2008 Junior and Senior National Championship tournaments. Nelson will join her older sister, Kathryn, who is a Gaucho water polo player.“Rachel plays for the local club in town, which has won numerous National Championships,” Wigo said. “As a result, her water polo IQ is very high. She is another all-around threat with superb offensive and defensive skills.”Creek will come to UCSB via Royal High School, where she was a four-year varsity letter winner and two-time team MVP. Creek, a utility player, twice earned First Team All-Maramonte League honors and was named to the 2007 Daily News All-Area Team. Creek helped the Highlanders to the CIF Division IV semi-finals during the 2005-06 season and was named to the All-CIF Division II Third Team following the 2008 season.Creek is a member of the Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, with whom she took bronze at the 2008 National Junior Olympics. She has participated in two Speedo Women’s Top-40 tournaments, placing second in 2008 and third in 2007. She is also a two-time Costal California Zone Team member.“Kacey is one of the quickest players on her club team and is a very good two-meter defender, which makes her a very dangerous player coming out of the back field. Again, coming from a solid club program, her fundamental skills are top rate,” Wigo said.The 2008-09 women’s water polo season will begin Jan. 24 when the Gauchos head to the Cal Baptist Mini Tournament in Riverside.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.