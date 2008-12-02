Westmont’s Pickle Tree, Spared in Fire, the Focus of Holiday Lighting
By Scott Craig | December 2, 2008 | 6:45 p.m.
Westmont College’s famous 150-foot redwood known as the Pickle Tree survived the Tea Fire and will be the focus of attention at the seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Kerrwood Lawn at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.
Warm apple cider, cookies and pickles will be available. Santa will be inside Kerrwood Hall posing for pictures with children who bring a canned good to donate to The Unity Shoppe
, a local volunteer program that helps the needy in Santa Barbara.
A six-student vocal ensemble will perform and lead participants in traditional Christmas carols. The Westmont College Student Association selects people to give the annual Pickle Address and flip the switch that lights the giant tree. Their identities are kept secret until the event.
Hundreds of students, alumni and neighbors will don mittens and scarves to add to the festive atmosphere.
Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.
