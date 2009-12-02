Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:18 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Donates Noble Firs for Noble Cause

Free Christmas trees are given to 75 military families stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Brian Kerstiens | December 2, 2009 | 3:50 p.m.

Seventy-five active military families stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base received a special gift Tuesday night — free Christmas trees, compliments of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

It’s the third year the bank has partnered with Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths in Santa Barbara for the national Trees for Troops program.

The VAFB families had their “pick of the lot” at a special reception held in their honor Tuesday evening at the bank’s Lompoc branch.

“It’s a token of our appreciation for their incredible sacrifice and patriotic service throughout the year in defending our country and the many freedoms we enjoy today,” said Randy Weiss, SBBT’s community relations officer.

The national Trees for Troops program provides Christmas trees to military personnel around the world. SBBT provides the local support with providing 125 trees to military families from VAFB, Naval Air Station Point Mugu and Santa Barbara.

“It’s a ‘noble fir for a noble cause,’” said Anthony Dal Bello, proprietor of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths. “It was patriotic to watch the kids pick out their family’s tree, with mom and dad nearby in their military fatigues.”

Other sponsors and contributors included Aceco Equipment Rentals, the Lompoc Hospital Foundation, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, Palmina Wines and Santa Barbara Winery.

— Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist for Pacific Capital Bancorp, parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

 
