Santa Barbara Chamber Presents Business Star Awards

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the winners of its Quarterly Business Star Awards.

The businesses and individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s Civic Roundtable at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mar Monte Hotel.

Business Woman: Sherrie Fisher, general manager of the Metropolitan Transit District (Betty Hatch Award)

This award is made to a chamber businesswoman who through her actions is a role model for the community. Past winners include Renee Grubb, Karen Chackel and Julie McGovern.

Fisher was MTD’s first female driver, and by dint of much hard work has made the long climb from entry-level employee to CEO. Hers is the kind of U.S. success story that would be hard to imagine in many other countries.

While her two predecessors as MTD general manager left her with a solid operation and a great foundation of reliable employees, Fisher — and her board/staff — have dramatically improved MTD’s service, visibility and relations with other public agencies and elected officials, with the business community, with the news media, the public-at-large and — most of all — with MTD’s riders.

Fisher has exhibited an ability to build strong relationships with partner agencies, possesses an empowering management style that fosters employee creativity and growth and an eagerness to encourage community participation, which is paramount to an informed decision-making process. Fisher is always ready with a pleasant greeting that makes all individuals feel welcomed and valued participants when working with the MTD.

Innovator: Drs. Max Hofheinz, John Martinis and Andrew Cleland, UCSB Physics

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to make a positive impact on the world. Past winners include university chancellors, Nobel laureates, architects, researchers and inventors.

Researchers at UCSB recently reached what they are calling a milestone in experimental quantum mechanics. In a paper published in the July 17 issue of the journal Nature, UCSB physicists Max Hofheinz, John Martinis and Andrew Cleland documented how they used a superconducting electronic circuit known as a Josephson phase qubit, developed in Martinis’s lab, to controllably pump microwave photons — one at a time — into a superconducting microwave resonator.

“These states are ones you learn about in introductory quantum mechanics classes, but no one has been able to controllably create them before,” Cleland said.

Martinis, Cleland and Hofheinz say their research could help in the quest to build a possible quantum computer, which both the government and industry have been seeking for a long time. A quantum computer could be used to break — or make — the encryption codes most heavily used for secure communication.

Community Collaboration: Randy Weiss, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

This award is made to a chamber business making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region. Past winners have been Montecito Bank & Trust, Venoco, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Yardi Systems and 50 others.

It was a chance encounter that turned into so much more. One Friday afternoon earlier this year, Weiss, vice president of community relations for SBBT, happened to walk by Katherine Pinedo, a senior teller at the bank’s main branch. Weiss, one of the most forthcoming personalities you’ll come across, asked Pinedo how her day was. “It would only be better if I had a kidney,” she responded, an uncharacteristic reply from her.

Pinedo has been living with lupus, a disease that goes after the body’s immune system, since she was 6. The disease eventually invaded her kidneys and shut them down in recent years, forcing Pinedo to undergo dialysis treatments most every day. She also added herself to the organ donor recipient list.

But her answer to Weiss’s question that day quickly put an end to her need for an organ transplant. “It was an easy decision,” said Weiss, who immediately offered his, and within days went to get tested.

He never doubted they would be a match, and they were. His surgery took place on Friday, June 12. Weiss was back to work by the next Tuesday. The recovery period was longer for Pinedo — she was out until September — but she, too, is now back to full strength and with a new kidney.

“She’s the real hero,” said Weiss, who said he hoped their story would break down perceived walls on being a donor. “She’s gotten through it, has hope and has prospered.”

Businessman: Ron Werft, president, Cottage Health System

This award is made to a chamber businessman who through his actions is a role model for the community. Past winners have been Ed Heron, John Indrieri, Michael Towbes and 50 others.

Werft is president and chief executive officer of Cottage Health System. The 600-bed Cottage Health System is the largest private employer in Santa Barbara County, caring for more than 20,000 inpatients each year at its three facilities.

Werft is the driving force behind the $900 million construction and seismic retrofit that is in progress. Werft has served as chairman of the United Way campaign and served for 20 years on the Partners in Education Board.

While serving as president and CEO of both Cottage Health System and the Cottage Foundation, Werft always finds the time to support community events and issues.

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.