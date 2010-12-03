Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Forgo Giving Violent Toys, Games as Gifts

Such products send the wrong message to children

By Bill Cirone | December 3, 2010 | 3:30 p.m.

These are very stressful times in our nation and throughout the world. The continuing war in Afghanistan, plus violence in our own communities, cyber-bullying issues and the constant talk of terrorism — all create news coverage and conversations that include allusions to violence.

Bill Cirone
The holiday season generally involves buying gifts for children, and it’s worth noting that this year’s crop of computer games and toys contains many that are more violent than ever. For those who give presents to children, it is important to consider the impact of violent games or toys when given as a gift.

Many people ask: What difference does it make if children play with violent games? We all did it when we were young.

We know that children learn through play and they absorb values by mirroring what they see and hear. When we give a child a violent game, computer game or toy, we’re saying it’s OK to play in that way, and that those activities are acceptable. There is a subtle message being sent — and one that in this day and age is reinforced at every turn — that violence is “out there,” and it’s OK, maybe even good, to fantasize about it.

It’s really not OK for children to fantasize about violence, especially at the personal level. We should make that message clear to young people as early as we can.

The problem is that we live in a media-saturated world and the media messages are filled with violence. This is a big departure from when most of us were children. Many of us played with violent toys, but it was easier to separate that play from reality because the movies we watched, and the books and newspapers we read were gentler and more innocent than the current fare. Play and fantasy were clearly separated from reality.

That’s not true today. Cartoons, reality shows and computer games seem to blend with informational shows or news. We have become numbed to tragedy and suffering. In many ways it has even been glorified.

What’s more, the advertising and promotion of toys and computer games has taken a twist. We now have toys and games that are developed first, and then cartoon programs are created strictly to market those toys or games, under the guise of programming. The programs serve as models of how to play with those toys and, more often than not, they are distressingly violent.

We all know the pressures our own children exert on us when there’s a game or toy they really want. Especially around holiday time, we want to give children gifts that will make them happy.

But when movies, video games, television programs, DVDs, and even the morning newspaper and evening news are filled with messages of violence, it becomes more difficult to separate the fantasy messages from those of the real world. Our children are becoming numb to human suffering simply because news of it surrounds them at every turn.

As parents and relatives, we send messages to our children through everything we do, and — whether we mean to or not — through the games and toys we give. If we really hope to achieve a safer, more civil world, we must act on those values and reinforce them whenever we can. Actions always speak louder than words, and giving violent toys and games can counteract what we say to our children about kindness and compassion.

There are plenty of great games and toys out there. When it comes to the violent ones, it’s really best to just say no.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

