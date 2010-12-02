Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Capps Votes to Extend Tax Relief for Middle Class

Rates would revert to 1990s levels on income in excess of $250,000

By Ashley Schapitl | December 2, 2010 | 6:33 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Thursday to permanently extend income tax relief for the middle class — individuals making up to $200,000 a year and families making up to $250,000 a year.

Extending current income tax rates will save the average middle-class family on the Central Coast $1,000 a year. The wealthiest 3 percent of Americans will continue to be taxed at a reduced rate on either the first $200,000 or $250,000 of income. Income in excess of $250,000 will be taxed at 1990s income tax levels. Not extending the tax cuts under President George W. Bush to income earned in excess of either $200,000 or $250,000 will reduce the deficit by $700 billion.

The legislation passed by a vote of 234-188. Only three Republicans voted in favor of middle-class tax relief.

“Strengthening the economy and reducing the debt are two of my top priorities, and a vote for permanent middle-class tax relief is a vote to strengthen the economy and reduce the debt,” Capps said. “Middle-class families are still struggling ... and putting extra money in their pockets will boost the economy. In contrast, economists are in near unanimous agreement that giving millionaires and billionaires tax cuts is going to do little to jump-start economic growth. Additionally, 97 percent of small businesses will receive a full extension of their tax cuts.”

According to census data, in California’s 23rd Congressional District, only 5 percent of households earn more than $200,000 annually. At least 95 percent of households in California’s 23rd District will receive a tax break on their entire income. (Data does not include the number of households that earn $200,000 to $250,000 a year).

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 