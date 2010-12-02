Foodbank’s Holiday Haulers Back for Second Season

Local businesses donate time, equipment and manpower to transport food donations for those in need

The Foodbank Holiday Haulers are back!

Conceived and organized by Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape, the Holiday Haulers are a group of business owners who donate their time, trucks and manpower to transport food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during the holidays.

“Before last year’s Holiday Food Drive, I asked the Foodbank what help was needed,” Cullen said. “They told me that during the Food Drive, organizations and individuals donate food, but the Foodbank doesn’t have the resources to go pick it up. I thought, ‘We’re in the landscaping business, we have trucks and men, we could help.’ I called my vendors to see who else might want to participate, and the Holiday Haulers was born. When the Foodbank called to see if we’d help them again this year, I didn’t hesitate.”

“I can’t thank my fellow Holiday Haulers enough,” she added. “They take time out of a busy day and make these pickups happen. All of us have been in business in Santa Barbara County for a long time and know the importance of giving back. The Foodbank distributes food to over 220 local non-profits. It’s a natural fit for us.

The Holiday Haulers transported more than 10,000 pounds of food during last year’s food drive.

“This year, I want to set a new record,” Cullen said.

To have a Holiday Hauler pick up your food donation this holiday season, call Diane Hadighi at the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 x112 or call Cullen at 805.969.3984.

This year’s Foodbank Holiday Haulers are Chris and Lisa Cullen and Leana Finley of Montecito Landscape, Bob Kingston of All Around Landscape Supply, Derrick Yee of Abe Wholesale Nursery, Tom Dolan of Emilio’s Ristorante, Ken Olsen of McCormix, Ken Hall of Goleta Building Materials, Doug Grant of Doug Grant Construction, Jimmie Theten of Mission Masonry, Duke McPherson of McPherson Consulting Arborist, Tony Warrecker of Vista Tree and Kathy Hughes of Prudential Realty.

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.