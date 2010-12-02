Gerald Carpenter: ‘Gentleman and a Scoundrel’ Now Playing

The Elite Theatre Company, at 730 South B St., Suite 20 in Oxnard, is running the comedy A Gentleman and a Scoundrel by Jack Sharkey.

The play, directed by Andrea Tate, stars Kyle Johnson, Kimberly Demmary and Tim Viramontes.

The action takes place at Christmas time. An underpaid, all but anonymous, worker hires himself — in disguise — as his own assistant, with a view to substantially increasing, if not doubling, his income. His girlfriend, who happens also to be his boss, becomes strongly attracted to his fictitious “assistant,” and he is in the awkward position of vying with himself for his true love’s affections.

The apparently unresolvable emotional complexity threatens to morph into a legal and/or economic disaster when the company’s risk investigator begins to chronicle the sudden surge in compensation expenses, and moves toward consolidating the two positions into one to save money.

But this is a Christmas story, after all, and in the happy end, only the risk investigator loses.

A Gentleman and a Scoundrel runs through Dec. 19, performed at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $17 for adults, and $15 for seniors and students.

Call 805.483.5118 for reservations.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .