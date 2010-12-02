Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Theatre Company Loves a Good ‘Mystery’

Performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep will run through Dec. 26

The reliably top-grade Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara moves its 2010-11 season right along with a new production of Charles Ludlam’s comedy, The Mystery of Irma Vep.

Under the direction of Jenny Sullivan, it stars Jamie Torcellini and Joseph Fuqua dividing between them the half-dozen or so characters who make up the dramatis personae.

The Mystery of Irma Vep, which I had gotten into my head was the title of a film by the late Rainer Werner Fassbinder, turns out to be a spoof of gothic romances like Rebecca, Wuthering Heights and The Mummy’s Curse, with a generous admixture of Victorian melodrama.

The action takes place on Mandacrest Estate, where the bizarre goings-on fall beneath the baleful eye of the portrait of Lord Edgar’s deceased wife, the eponymous Irma. In short, the show is clearly what is called a “mash-up” of several genres — almost what travel writer Robert Kaplan called “a post-modern nightmare of themeless juxtaposition,” only played for laughs. It has been a constant and reliable hit since it opened in 1984 (how’s that for gothic?).

Irma Vep opens Thursday, Dec. 2, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 26. Performances will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays, with a newly added special matinee at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Single tickets are priced $30 to $50. Subscriptions, single tickets and group tickets are available through the Ensemble Theatre box office at 805.965.5400, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.