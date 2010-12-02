Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Dancers to Explore ‘States of Mind’

Annual fall dance concert will consist of two programs, with three performances of each

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 2, 2010 | 10:40 p.m.

The UCSB Department of Theater & Dance will offer its annual fall dance concert, “States of Mind,” this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, in the Ballet Studio Theatre of the Humanities and Social Sciences Building.

UCSB dancers Devon Stern, left, Lauren Serrano will be part of the States of Mind fall dance concert.
UCSB dancers Devon Stern, left, Lauren Serrano will be part of the “States of Mind” fall dance concert. (Phil Channing photo)

“States of Mind,” under the overall direction of Christopher Pilafian, will feature the choreography of advanced UCSB dance students, as well as works from UCSB faculty members.

The concert will consist of two programs, which are priced separately: Bill “A” will go on at 9 p.m. Friday, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; Bill “B” will play at 7 p.m. Friday, and at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

With my apologies to the marvelous young dancers who will bring these programs to life, the following synopses would be of unmanageable length if I were to list all of their names, so I will regretfully not list any of them. You will find them all on the program when you attend the show.

Bill “A” will consist of Fortuna Fatum, choreographed by faculty member Valerie Huston, shows us two couples inhabiting a multidimensional universe and set upon by the forces of luck and fate; Unforeseen Happenings, choreographed by student Courtney Parkin, revisits the extreme sadness, confusion, shock and disbelief that she experienced during the first moments of receiving news of the loss of a friend; Hot String Fishes, a study of characters and human interactions, choreographed by student Devon Stern, explores exaggerated personalities meeting and engaging over a dining table; and Elastic Flip represents a collaboration between faculty choreographer Nancy Colahan and composer William Pasley, in which solos, duets, trios, quartets, sextets and canons flow into and out of one another without cease in a strong, rhythmic stream.

Bill “B” will include What Did She Do Wrong?, choreographed by student Caitlin Gott, which playfully explores one young woman’s close encounters with three religions; riffsex, choreographed by student Emily Lichlyter, with music that ranges from Jimi Hendrix to pop techno, sorts out the dynamics of relationships between people; It’s Not Your Head, It’s Me, choreographed by Michelle Lynch, tracks the entrapment of a bright individual inside her own body and mind as she gradually loses the ability to speak; and Elastic Flip (see Bill “A”).

Tickets to “States of Mind” are $10 to $12 per bill, with a 25 percent discount if two bills are purchased in the same transaction. To purchase tickets, click here or call the ticket office at 805.893.7221.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

