Rotary Corner: Rotary Four-Way Test

One of the most widely printed and quoted statements of business ethics in the world is the Rotary “Four-Way Test.”

It was created by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor in 1932 when he took charge of the Aluminum Company, which was facing bankruptcy.

Taylor looked for a way to save the struggling company and created a 24-word code of ethics for all employees to follow in their business and professional lives.

This Four-Way Test became the guide for sales, production, advertising, and all relations with dealers and customers — the survival of the company was credited to this simple philosophy.

Taylor became president of Rotary International in the 1950s, and the Four-Way Test was adopted by Rotary.

It has been translated into more than 100 languages, and states: “Of the things we think, say or do … (1) Is it the truth? (2) Is it fair to all concerned? (3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? (4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.