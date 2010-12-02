Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Drug-Dealing Charges

Sheriff's detectives also seize numerous weapons, including handguns, ammunition and knives

By Drew Sugars | December 2, 2010 | 11:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man suspected of dealing narcotics in Santa Barbara County.

Alejandro Ornelas Barragan
Alejandro Ornelas Barragan

On Thursday morning, after a three-month investigation, narcotics detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara.

Before the service of the search warrant, the suspect, 28-year-old Alejandro Ornelas Barragan, allegedly fled out the back door of an adjacent residence. He was apprehended by detectives after a short foot chase.

Barragan was believed to have thrown six bindles of suspected cocaine into a neighboring residence. It should be noted that this area is highly populated and numerous children were present.

The search warrant at Barragan’s residence yielded ¾-ounce of suspected cocaine, two handguns (one that had been reported stolen and the other that had been reported lost), ammunition, numerous illegal knives, brass knuckles, and ¼-pound of marijuana.

Additionally, detectives recovered scales, packaging materials and other items indicative to narcotics sales. Narcotics detectives also seized more than $800 pursuant to state asset forfeiture laws. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $3,000.

Barragan was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of narcotics for sales while armed, possession of dangerous weapons, destroying/concealing evidence and resisting/obstructing peace officer.

Bail was set at $30,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 