Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Drug-Dealing Charges

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man suspected of dealing narcotics in Santa Barbara County.

On Thursday morning, after a three-month investigation, narcotics detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara.

Before the service of the search warrant, the suspect, 28-year-old Alejandro Ornelas Barragan, allegedly fled out the back door of an adjacent residence. He was apprehended by detectives after a short foot chase.

Barragan was believed to have thrown six bindles of suspected cocaine into a neighboring residence. It should be noted that this area is highly populated and numerous children were present.

The search warrant at Barragan’s residence yielded ¾-ounce of suspected cocaine, two handguns (one that had been reported stolen and the other that had been reported lost), ammunition, numerous illegal knives, brass knuckles, and ¼-pound of marijuana.

Additionally, detectives recovered scales, packaging materials and other items indicative to narcotics sales. Narcotics detectives also seized more than $800 pursuant to state asset forfeiture laws. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $3,000.

Barragan was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of narcotics for sales while armed, possession of dangerous weapons, destroying/concealing evidence and resisting/obstructing peace officer.

Bail was set at $30,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.