Sportscaster Allen Hopkins Joins Westmont Trustees

Westmont graduate hopes to give back to the college through his role on the board

By Scott Craig | December 2, 2010 | 3:46 p.m.

Allen Hopkins, sportscaster for ESPN and Fox Sports, has joined the Westmont College Board of Trustees, which oversees the operations of the college.

Hopkins, a 1995 Westmont graduate, has been a member of Westmont’s Board of Advisors since 2007.

“I came here (as a student) and had a tremendous, life-changing experience, and that’s why I believe in this place so much,” Hopkins said. “It allowed me to grow and to find my gifts.”

Hopkins was a four-year member of the Westmont men’s soccer team and helped guide two Warrior teams to the NAIA National Championship tournament.

After Westmont, Hopkins spent two years pursuing a career in teaching and coaching at San Diego State University, where he did graduate work in statistics and measurement, while also serving as the assistant men’s soccer coach.

Just two years later, Hopkins began calling local sports for a San Francisco Bay Area TV station, landing a job as a play-by-play broadcaster and analyst for Fox Sports. In 2006, after seven seasons at Fox, Allen began working for ESPN primarily covering all things soccer, including the last two FIFA World Cups and NCAA college basketball.

“It’s been a tremendous ride — what an honor and a privilege to be on the Board of Trustees and continue the work I have been doing since I graduated in a much more significant way,” Hopkins said. “It’s a little beyond words even for me to describe.”

Hopkins said he believes that being one of the youngest trustees is a valuable asset that will enable him to connect well with current Westmont students. He also is looking forward to working in many different facets on the college’s behalf, including athletics.

“My connections to athletics are very deep and strong,” he said. “I want to help restore some Westmont programs back to their championship roots and maintain that same level of excellence in others.

“I am so fortunate to get around to so many different schools around the nation, visiting student bodies and athletic programs. I always say, what Westmont has is very unique: creating meaningful, lifetime memories and relationships. That is rare.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
