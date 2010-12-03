Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Travel Industry Executives Foresee Slow Growth for Santa Barbara County

High unemployment and low consumer confidence are big factors, but online management can help

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 3, 2010

Industry executives are forecasting slow growth for Santa Barbara County tourism in 2011, according to the Travel Outlook for Santa Barbara County forum held Thursday morning at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

A projected high unemployment rate and low consumer confidence don’t bode well for the tourism sector next year, said Dan Mishell, director of research for the California Travel and Tourism Commission.

“One in four Americans are spending less on travel, they are staying with family and friends, and driving instead of flying,” he said.

In 2011, total California visits are expected to drop from 4 percent to 3.1 percent, and total spending is likely to drop from 7.4 percent to 5.6 percent.

Bruce Baltin, senior vice president of Colliers PKF Consulting USA, said that when recessions rebound, it’s typically the consumer who predominantly revitalizes the economy, but it has been the corporate market that’s done so thus far.

“Part of the reason for a drop in occupancy was because hotels were being built in 2008, and there was an increase in supply and demand decreased when the economy started its downturn,” he said.

There was also a record decline in RevPAR, or revenue per available room, at minus-16.8 percent in 2009. Yet, according to Baltin, there have been signs of growth in 2010, with a 4.6 percent increase.

He said there is a silver lining: Santa Barbara is holding its own because of the benefit from the increase in drivers and steady draw of beach resorts.

Todd Skelton, sales manager for hotel review site TripAdvisor, provided constructive ways to attract visitors through effectively managing hotels’ online reputations. He said freshness and speed of information provide for better customer service.

“If you stumble, as all hotels do from time to time, a well-written response to a negative comment is your strongest sales tool,” Skelton said, adding that it shows that the hotelier is taking the time to listen, which goes a long way.

Skelton advised hotel managers to respond quickly, be thankful, be respectful and invite further feedback.

