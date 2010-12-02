Victoria Juarez Named Associate Director of Storyteller Children’s Center

She will manage the nonprofit’s finances and administration

Victoria Juarez has been named associate director of Storyteller Children’s Center, a local nonprofit that provides quality, tuition-free early childhood education to homeless and at-risk children and their families.

Juarez will manage the organization’s finances and administration.

She joined Storyteller in 2007 as the development associate and has coordinated three record-breaking fundraising gala events.

Juarez earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from California State University, Long Beach. She serves as a Katherine Harvey Fellow at the Santa Barbara Foundation and is president of the board for the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association.

Before serving as development associate with Storyteller, Juarez was a program director for the YMCA of Greater Long Beach and served as director of a family resource center in Orange County run by Project Access. She also spent two years in Russia with the Peace Corps where she taught English and American history.

She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Dr. Matthew Mooney.

— Victoria Juarez is associate director of Storyteller Children’s Center.