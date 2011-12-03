Cleveland Fifth-Graders Raise Funds for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation

Schoolwide penny drive brings in $250 for the Wildlife Rescue Center in Austin, Texas

Teacher Mary Katherine Littman’s fifth-graders at Cleveland Elementary School recently read Wildlife Rescue by Kira Freed, a story about wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

The story prompted a class discussion that led to a visit from Wild Education Service representatives and their animal ambassadors, a skunk and an opossum.

A few days later, Littman heard a story on National Public Radio about the Texas drought and its impact on animal rehabilitation centers, which have been overrun with animals affected by the severe lack of water. She downloaded the story from the NPR Web site and shared it with her class. The children wanted to do something to help.

With Littman’s guidance, the class organized a schoolwide penny drive. They made posters and decorated donation cans before taking their message schoolwide. The class of 29 10-year-olds raised $250. The children will soon be sending the funds, along with letters they have written, to the Wildlife Rescue Center in Austin, Texas.

When asked what they learned, 29 hands quickly went into the air.

“I learned that one person can make a difference,” Jennifer Quito said.

“I learned how to do persuasive writing,” Katherine Monroy added.

Juan Orozco chimed in: “We learned how to talk in front of classrooms.”

Monsie Meza said: “We learned how even kids can help.”

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.