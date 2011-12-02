Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:47 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club to Set Holiday Tone

Audience invited to stay after Saturday's free concert for an annual holiday reception

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 2, 2011 | 12:01 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer a holiday-flavored concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in First Congregational Church, 2101 State St.

The program will begin with a joyous, non-denominational outburst from Franz Joseph Haydn, his Concerto per il Clarino, Hob.: VII e, 1, aka his Trumpet Concerto in Eb-Major (1796), performed by the very talented young trumpeter Harrison Sulit-Swalley, with organist Emma Lou Diemer filling in as the orchestra.

Then, Diemer will play four works for solo organ — three holiday-based works of her own composition (the Hanukkah Song, arranged from the traditional, Three Psalm Settings and Ding Dong Merrily on High, from a 16th century Christmas tune) and the Toccatina by 20th-century Mexican composer Ramón Noble (1925-99).

And to bring the concert to a suitably festive end, the popular — which is not to say “pop” — duo of soprano Carol Ann Manzi and guitarist Thomas Heck will perform Mauro Giuseppe Giuliani’s exquisite Six Songs, Opus 89, followed by a suitably inspiring selection of holiday songs.

After the concert, the Music Club Hospitality Committee will host its annual holiday post-concert reception, inviting the entire audience to attend and meet the performers and Music Club members.

Haydn wrote his delicious Trumpet Concerto when he was 64 years old, for his longtime friend Anton Weidinger, who had developed a keyed trumpet that could play chromatically throughout its entire range. If you want to get young children interested in classical music, play this trumpet concerto for them — it’s irresistible.

In combining the occupations of composer and church organist, Diemer carries on a tradition that stretches back to the 16th century and has produced such notable figures as Johann Sebastian Bach, Cesar Franck and Gabriel Fauré. She is a worthy successor, both as an organ virtuoso and as a composer for all venues, instruments and ensembles.

Over the course of the 18th century, the guitar charmed its way from the Latin fringes of European music to the respectable center. Giuliani (1781-1829) represents the new respectability of the instrument in its first flush of ascendancy, but Thomas Heck is something of a Giuliani scholar, so you might want to buttonhole him at the reception: I’m sure he’ll give you an earful.

Admission to the concert, as you should expect by now, is free to anyone wearing a smile. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Music Club.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 