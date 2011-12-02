Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club to Set Holiday Tone

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer a holiday-flavored concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in First Congregational Church, 2101 State St.

The program will begin with a joyous, non-denominational outburst from Franz Joseph Haydn, his Concerto per il Clarino, Hob.: VII e, 1, aka his Trumpet Concerto in Eb-Major (1796), performed by the very talented young trumpeter Harrison Sulit-Swalley, with organist Emma Lou Diemer filling in as the orchestra.

Then, Diemer will play four works for solo organ — three holiday-based works of her own composition (the Hanukkah Song, arranged from the traditional, Three Psalm Settings and Ding Dong Merrily on High, from a 16th century Christmas tune) and the Toccatina by 20th-century Mexican composer Ramón Noble (1925-99).

And to bring the concert to a suitably festive end, the popular — which is not to say “pop” — duo of soprano Carol Ann Manzi and guitarist Thomas Heck will perform Mauro Giuseppe Giuliani’s exquisite Six Songs, Opus 89, followed by a suitably inspiring selection of holiday songs.

After the concert, the Music Club Hospitality Committee will host its annual holiday post-concert reception, inviting the entire audience to attend and meet the performers and Music Club members.

Haydn wrote his delicious Trumpet Concerto when he was 64 years old, for his longtime friend Anton Weidinger, who had developed a keyed trumpet that could play chromatically throughout its entire range. If you want to get young children interested in classical music, play this trumpet concerto for them — it’s irresistible.

In combining the occupations of composer and church organist, Diemer carries on a tradition that stretches back to the 16th century and has produced such notable figures as Johann Sebastian Bach, Cesar Franck and Gabriel Fauré. She is a worthy successor, both as an organ virtuoso and as a composer for all venues, instruments and ensembles.

Over the course of the 18th century, the guitar charmed its way from the Latin fringes of European music to the respectable center. Giuliani (1781-1829) represents the new respectability of the instrument in its first flush of ascendancy, but Thomas Heck is something of a Giuliani scholar, so you might want to buttonhole him at the reception: I’m sure he’ll give you an earful.

Admission to the concert, as you should expect by now, is free to anyone wearing a smile.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.