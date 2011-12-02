Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:48 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Legislator to Deliver Talk on DREAM Act to Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club

Assemblyman Tim Donnelly will be the featured speaker at the Dec. 16 luncheon

By Rita Rink for the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women's Club | updated logo | December 2, 2011 | 11:13 a.m.

The controversial DREAM Act and the effort to repeal it will be discussed by California Assemblyman Tim Donnelly at the monthly luncheon of the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club at the Montecito Country Club on Friday, Dec. 16.

“Roadblocks Facing the Republican Minority in the California Legislature — Hopes for the Future” will be the topic of the talk by Assemblyman Donnelly, who represents the 59th District in San Bernardino County.

He is the author of the current petition to rescind AB131 (the DREAM Act), which allows students who are in the United States illegally to pay in-state tuition and receive financial aid from the state.

Reservations for the luncheon, which features a special Christmas musical revue by Erin Graffy, may be made by calling 805.500.6856 or by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Reservations are $30 if pre-paid by Thursday, Dec. 15, or $35 at the door. Checks may be sent to MHRRWC, P.O. 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the general meeting and installation of officers at 11 a.m. and the luncheon at 11:45 a.m.

— Rita Rink represents the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 