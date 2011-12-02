Legislator to Deliver Talk on DREAM Act to Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club

Assemblyman Tim Donnelly will be the featured speaker at the Dec. 16 luncheon

The controversial DREAM Act and the effort to repeal it will be discussed by California Assemblyman Tim Donnelly at the monthly luncheon of the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club at the Montecito Country Club on Friday, Dec. 16.

“Roadblocks Facing the Republican Minority in the California Legislature — Hopes for the Future” will be the topic of the talk by Assemblyman Donnelly, who represents the 59th District in San Bernardino County.

He is the author of the current petition to rescind AB131 (the DREAM Act), which allows students who are in the United States illegally to pay in-state tuition and receive financial aid from the state.

Reservations for the luncheon, which features a special Christmas musical revue by Erin Graffy, may be made by calling 805.500.6856 or by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Reservations are $30 if pre-paid by Thursday, Dec. 15, or $35 at the door. Checks may be sent to MHRRWC, P.O. 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the general meeting and installation of officers at 11 a.m. and the luncheon at 11:45 a.m.

— Rita Rink represents the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club.