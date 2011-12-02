Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:44 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Release Patrol-Car Video of Controversial Traffic Stop; Watch It Here

One version issued by Police Chief Cam Sanchez includes slowed-down footage and captions added by the department

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 2, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Friday released the patrol car dashboard camera video taken during an Oct. 21 controversial traffic stop that led some eyewitnesses to allege excessive force used by the arresting officer.

A news conference was held Friday morning, where Police Chief Cam Sanchez narrated the video with reporters.

“The truth of the matter is, no matter who sees an officer’s use of force, you’re going to get many, many opinions,” Sanchez said. “We may not agree on what you see or what you don’t see or disagree with someone who sees something completely different, and we know that.”

 

Santa Barbara Police Department’s narrated version of patrol car dashboard camera video

The patrol car video starts with Officer Aaron Tudor driving near Arroyo Burro Beach following suspect Tony Denunzio’s black truck. Denunzio enters the Loreto Plaza parking lot about five minutes into the video. Much of the physical interaction between the two men takes place behind a car, beyond view of the camera.

Witnesses said Tudor used excessive force — including hitting and Tasering — to get control of Denunzio, who they say was not resisting arrest.

A second video has been slowed to one-quarter speed by Santa Barbara TV staff, Sanchez said. The captions were added to the slow-motion video by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Sanchez and Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said the District Attorney’s Office does not condone the release of the dashboard camera video to the public.

The DA’s Office is charging Denunzio with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol level above .08, driving on a suspended license and allegations related to his two prior convictions for alcohol-related driving offenses. He wasn’t charged with willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Tudor was not charged with anything by the DA’s Office, and Sanchez, upon reviewing the video, believes Tudor acted appropriately and followed police protocol.

Check back with Noozhawk for a full story later today.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

