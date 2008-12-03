Four Suspects Arrested in Robberies at Two Businesses

About 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a call of a robbery with a gun at Cigar Empire, 3621 State St.

The owner of the business said he had been robbed of cash and merchandise. According to the victim, three young men entered his business, looked around for a few moments and left. Ten to 15 minutes later, one of them returned, selected a number of items it appeared he planned to purchase and then lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun he had in his waistband.

The suspect demanded money and was given about $400 in cash. The suspect left the store on foot with the merchandise and the money.

While officers were on scene investigating the crime, they were approached by the owner of Spudnuts doughnuts, 3629 State St. She said she had been robbed by a lone young male suspect at 5:30 a.m. and had not yet reported it.

According to the victim, the suspect entered the store and ordered a dozen doughnuts. He then lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun he had in his waistband. He demanded money. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot toward a hotel with a dozen doughnuts and about $10 in cash.

The investigation led police to Traveler’s Motel, 3222 State St. Officers and detectives had the motel under close surveillance. Detectives noted two subjects matching descriptions from the earlier robberies leave the motel.

They followed the subjects away from the motel, then contacted them a distance from the area. A third subject was contacted as he exited the same room the two previous subjects were seen leaving.

The three subjects were identified as being involved with the robberies and claimed the fourth subject was still inside the room. Detectives waited until the fourth subject exited and placed him into custody. A search warrant for the motel room and the suspects’ vehicle was obtained and a replica firearm and clothing that matched what the subjects were identified wearing earlier were seized. Also found in the vehicle were merchandise from Cigar Empire, about $150 in cash and a half-eaten doughnut.

Edwin Orellana, 18, Oscar Orlando Panduro Gomez, 21, Kevin Oey Widarma, 19, and Eleazar Torres, 20, were arrested on robbery charges. They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Each resides in San Bernardino County with no local ties.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.