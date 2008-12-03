Listen and Bid for a ‘Cruise’ With Santa Barbara Firefighters

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday during the “morning cruise” on KRUZ 97.5 FM, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department will auction off a spot for a family of four to ride along on the holiday parade route in style — on a firetruck with the firefighters and their families.

The winner also will receive a gift bag for the children and after-parade goodies.

Also, the fire department will match all funds raised. The matching donation will come from the Firefighters Association and is a pool collected from the firefighters. The proceeds will be split and donated to the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter and The Unite Shoppe.

Join the Santa Barbara firefighters for the live on-air radio auction.

Tony Pighetti represents the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.