Median Home Prices Rise Amid Active Local Real Estate Market

The median home price in the Santa Barbara area is up over last month, at $738,500, with the average sale price of $1,083,877 selling in an average of 73 days.

Seeing the median price in the $700,000 range means that the low end is selling off quickly, which usually indicates a recovery. The market is active, selling two to three homes a day, which reflects a healthy demand in the area. We have about a nine-month supply of homes on the market with about 850 homes available for sale from Goleta to Carpinteria.

The local Multiple Listing Service has 11 homes for less than $500,000 and 15 condos for less than $400,000.

The California Association of Realtors reports the local area to be much more affordable for the average wage earner than in past years. It also reports that local real estate values have slipped by only 12 percent; overall state values have dropped 31 percent.

Interest rates are at a 40-year low, and payments have decreased 13 percent.

With a good supply of homes to choose from, payments at an all-time low and sellers negotiating, it sounds like a perfect gift for the holidays.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is vice president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at [email protected]