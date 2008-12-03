Men’s Soccer: Westmont’s Season Ends at NAIA Quarterfinals

A remarkable season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the 2008 NAIA National Championships. The Westmont College men’s soccer team gave up an early goal to 14th-seeded Mount Vernon Nazarene (18-3-2), which proved to be the only score of the game.

“They had an early goal that just slipped into the corner net,” senior team captain Jon Schoff said. “Those happen every so often. It was a battle from there on. They are a really hardworking team, and they came to play. We gave everything we had. If you give everything you have, you can’t be disappointed in yourself.”

Cody Snouffer scored for the Cougars two minutes and 24 seconds into the game off an assist from Adam Worrall. The goal changed the complexion of the game.

“Mount Vernon is a team that is very difficult to go down a goal against,” Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said. “Coming into the game, they had 14 shutouts. Obviously, they have a very good goalkeeper. That was a tough way to start and felt like a bigger mountain to climb because they have such a good defensive record.

“We probably pressed too much too early. We felt the immediate urgency of being down in a national tournament game. Our inexperience may have shown there. We started going for a little bit too much, I thought, trying to play some passes we probably weren’t capable of playing. We got that sorted out a little bit at halftime.”

The Warriors, ranked 24th in the final NAIA poll, finished the season with a record of 12-7-2 (.619) and a postseason record of 5-1.

“What I said to the guys after the game is that this team has restored a tremendous about of pride in Westmont soccer,” Wolf said. “I don’t think that pride had completely dissipated, but it had lost a little of its luster. I think this group, by facing the things they have had to deal with and by performing the way that they have, reminded a lot of people of what makes this program special. Ultimately, it’s not about winning, although certainly we want to win. But it is about determination, and it is about character. That is what is going to stick with me about this group.

“Even tonight, they fought to the end of the game. This team will go down in history in a very special way. People will look back on the 2008 team as a team that really made some significant breakthroughs for the program.”

This year marks the first time since 2000 that the program has been to the NAIA National Tournament and the first time since 1989 that the Warriors have won two national tournament games. In the first round, Westmont defeated Holy Names 3-2 in double-overtime. On Tuesday, the Warriors were victorious in second round action, defeating Baker (Kansas) 1-0.

“At the beginning of the year,” Schoff said, “Coach told me, ‘If you are able to get this team to nationals, that would be a huge accomplishment.’ I thought, ‘I’m going to do my best.’ Being here four years, I’ve seen so many great people and made so many relationships. Making it to the GSAC finals and winning brought so much closure, not only for me, but also for the school and the alumni and even people to come later. I’m glad we were able to break the streak of not going to nationals. I’m very happy I decided to play soccer at Westmont.”

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.