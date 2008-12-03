Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:41 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Offering Free Basketball Tickets to Emergency Personnel

Those who helped during the Tea and Gap fires can receive up to four tickets for two games.

By Scott Flanders | December 3, 2008 | 1:45 p.m.

UCSB is offering free basketball tickets for all emergency responders who took part in protecting and defending the community during the recent Tea and Gap fires in the Santa Barbara area.

The offer is extended to firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, Red Cross workers, ambulance drivers and other professionals who played a part in taking care of residents and properties.

Emergency personnel can obtain two free tickets to two games at the Thunderdome — men’s basketball vs. Loyola Marymount on Dec. 13 and women’s basketball vs. Harvard on Dec. 17. Both games will start at 7 p.m.

“We just want to show a small token of our appreciation to the fire, police and other emergency services who help make this place so special to live,” UCSB Athletics Director Mark Massari said. “Our responsibility is to share Gaucho athletics and this great university with our community. We’re thankful we can do that on Dec. 13 and 17 in the Thunderdome.”

UCSB also has set aside 500 men’s and women’s basketball tickets that are available free to any victims of the Tea Fire. The tickets are good for all remaining home games this season, and individuals may request up to four tickets.

To reserve tickets or for more information, call the UCSB ticket office at 805.893.UCSB. Tickets also may be obtained at the Thunderdome the day of the game or by visiting the Athletics Ticket Office in the Intercollegiate Athletics Building on campus between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Scott Flanders is a UCSB associate director of athletics communications.

