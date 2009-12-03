Apogee Marketing Partners Takes AAA Approach

The company provides resources to businesses and nonprofits that are accessible, affordable and accountable

Imagine marketing in a completely different light — accessible, affordable and accountable. Apogee Marketing Partners LLC can deliver this for small businesses and nonprofits of all types.

Apogee Marketing Partners LLC provides resources to grow a business or organization. It’s able to provide effective tools/templates that can advance a client’s advertising, branding, social-media marketing, strategic planning, product management, fundraising, nonprofit organizational development and related areas.

Apogee was founded out of the creative impetus of Dennis Baker, Apogee co-founder and president of DM Baker-Media Relations of Santa Barbara, and Dennis Dalangin, Apogee co-founder and a marketing professional out of Bend, Ore.

Recent research has indicated that during these unfavorable economic periods, businesses are more inclined to trim from their marketing budgets first. Although this may seem like a reasonable response, the same research actually indicates that those who reduced their marketing budget suffered and lost market share to competitors that maintained or increased their marketing spending.

So with their combined 25-plus years of marketing, public relations and fundraising experience, Baker and Dalangin began to consider ways to make their marketing services, knowledge and expertise accessible and affordable.

“By providing affordable marketing options for businesses and organizations that were hurting in this economy, we felt we could make a difference,” Baker said.

This is how Apogee Marketing Partners was born.

Apogee is based online, and its services are very accessible as they can be utilized anywhere a person has a computer and wireless connection to the Internet.

“Through a variety of plans and membership levels, there are options available for virtually any budget,” Dalangin said.

Moreover, the difference from other consulting firms is that Apogee provides its clients the tools they need to do it themselves, and depending on the level of membership, Apogee can provide consulting expertise to develop or implement a marketing initiative.

“Firms get affordable high-level professional consultation to help them efficiently utilize the tools we offer,” Baker said. “The client is in control.”

Membership levels:

» Basic Access: This is perfect for a small or start-up business seeking affordable marketing expertise. As a Basic Access member, clients have access to marketing tools/templates, fast-track plans, newsletters, discussion forums, as well as access to free media-buying placement and execution capabilities. Interact with us through limited e-mail communication.

» Premium Access: It extends all the Basic Access benefits, while providing one hour of consultation every month and unlimited communication via e-mail. We make ourselves accessible to ensure you can utilize and implement our tools effectively. You also can contact us for input on a marketing initiative.

» VIP Access: It affords all the benefits of Premium membership, but with two hours of consultation per month. As a VIP Access member, receive a complimentary quarterly review of your marketing initiatives. We will evaluate your progress and make recommendations on optimizing your spend and marketing initiatives.

A discount is available for pre-paying extended monthly memberships (quarterly or annually) and buying program-specific fast-track plans such as Apogee’s Small Business Plan, Social Media Plan or Nonprofit Plan. If required, additional hours of consultation may be purchased at rates commensurate with the membership level purchased. Apogee is also available for professional consultation outside of the services provided above.

For more information about Apogee Marketing Partners, call 805.252.5069, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Dennis Baker is a co-founder and principal-partner of Apogee Marketing Partners LLC.