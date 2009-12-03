Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:55 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Saturday Car Wash to Benefit Families of Victims Killed in Crash

SBCC's Phi Theta Kappa society will give proceeds to families of Marcos Arredondo, Macrina Ocampo

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 3, 2009 | 11:46 p.m.

Students with an SBCC honor society are holding a car wash Saturday to benefit the families of two people killed in a wrong-way collision on Highway 101 last month.

Marcos Arredondo, 18, and Macrina Ocampo, 58, were killed when their car was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 near Storke Road on Nov. 8. Arredondo’s teenage sisters, Karina and Yessika, were in the backseat of the car and were seriously injured in the crash.

The Phi Theta Kappa society officers will accept donations to give to each family, although the victims are related.

There also will be informational booths at the car wash to provide information about the accident and the risks of drinking and driving, PTK member Hanna Stromgren said.

Stromgren met Arredondo’s older brother and sister at his memorial service and said they were both appreciative of the effort and may attend.

The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Albertsons parking lot, 7127 Hollister Ave.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Richard Lawrence Rodriguez, 20, of Tustin, faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 