Saturday Car Wash to Benefit Families of Victims Killed in Crash

Students with an SBCC honor society are holding a car wash Saturday to benefit the families of two people killed in a wrong-way collision on Highway 101 last month.

Marcos Arredondo, 18, and Macrina Ocampo, 58, were killed when their car was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 near Storke Road on Nov. 8. Arredondo’s teenage sisters, Karina and Yessika, were in the backseat of the car and were seriously injured in the crash.

The Phi Theta Kappa society officers will accept donations to give to each family, although the victims are related.

There also will be informational booths at the car wash to provide information about the accident and the risks of drinking and driving, PTK member Hanna Stromgren said.

Stromgren met Arredondo’s older brother and sister at his memorial service and said they were both appreciative of the effort and may attend.

The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Albertsons parking lot, 7127 Hollister Ave.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Richard Lawrence Rodriguez, 20, of Tustin, faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

