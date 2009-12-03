Craig Greene: Sales Success Is a Two-Way Street

Establish better dialogue with clients by speaking less, listening more and asking the right questions

How do you begin a client meeting? Consider tossing a carefully planned pitch in favor of engaging your clients in open dialogue, where you speak less, listen more and ask the right questions to increase sales.

Todd Duncan, Prospect Mortgage’s chief performance officer, offers five tips to establish better client dialogue from his bestselling book, Killing the Sale.

» Forget about the sale. Of course, you want to make the sale, but make that your secondary objective. This may seem counterintuitive, but a sale will be the byproduct of genuine dialogue.

» Ask; don’t argue. Instead of stating your case like a lawyer in a legal proceeding, spend your time asking pertinent, directed questions that help you determine whether your product or service is the right fit.

» Listen with your fingers. Taking notes is the best way to make sure the information sticks. It also shows clients that you are interested in what they say.

» Seek to understand. Focus on learning your clients’ needs and values before you present solutions. This approach ensures that your product or service aligns with those needs.

» Listen again. With your clients’ permission, record your meetings. Although you may be taking notes, explain to them that you want to be able to go back and review their needs to make sure you are delivering on every promise.

The bottom line is that selling is a two-way street. Through a respectful exchange of needs, values and ideas, you should be able to win your clients’ hearts and minds.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.