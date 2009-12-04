Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:51 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

Fire Damages Senior Living Complex in Santa Maria

No one is injured, but 22 units are damaged and nine residents are displaced

By Scott Johnson | December 4, 2009 | 2:24 a.m.

At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, three engine companies, one truck company and a breathing support unit from the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Santa Maria Terrace senior living center, 1405 E. Main St.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department each responded with an additional engine company under mutual aid to assist at the fire and with covering additional responses in the city.

Several units from the Santa Maria Police Department and American Medical Response also provided assistance.

The first arriving fire crew found a mattress fire contained by the automatic fire sprinkler system in a room on the third floor of the four-story complex. Fire crews pushed through moderate to heavy smoke conditions to extinguish the fire and confirm that all occupants were out of the apartment. Emergency personnel and staff from the complex worked to ensure all occupants were evacuated from the facility because of fire, smoke and water damage.

The occupant of apartment No. 312 was in the unit when the fire was first noticed and was able to evacuate before crews arrived. No injuries from the fire were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The preliminary damage estimate is $20,000 to the structure and $2,000 to the contents. Twenty-two apartment units were damaged; one unit was damaged from the fire and the others received moderate to minor water damage. Nine residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross responded to offer services, but many residents made arrangements to stay with family members, and others were accommodated at the Merrill Gardens Retirement Center.

— Scott Johnson is the battalion chief for the Santa Maria Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 