Fire Damages Senior Living Complex in Santa Maria

No one is injured, but 22 units are damaged and nine residents are displaced

At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, three engine companies, one truck company and a breathing support unit from the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Santa Maria Terrace senior living center, 1405 E. Main St.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department each responded with an additional engine company under mutual aid to assist at the fire and with covering additional responses in the city.

Several units from the Santa Maria Police Department and American Medical Response also provided assistance.

The first arriving fire crew found a mattress fire contained by the automatic fire sprinkler system in a room on the third floor of the four-story complex. Fire crews pushed through moderate to heavy smoke conditions to extinguish the fire and confirm that all occupants were out of the apartment. Emergency personnel and staff from the complex worked to ensure all occupants were evacuated from the facility because of fire, smoke and water damage.

The occupant of apartment No. 312 was in the unit when the fire was first noticed and was able to evacuate before crews arrived. No injuries from the fire were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The preliminary damage estimate is $20,000 to the structure and $2,000 to the contents. Twenty-two apartment units were damaged; one unit was damaged from the fire and the others received moderate to minor water damage. Nine residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross responded to offer services, but many residents made arrangements to stay with family members, and others were accommodated at the Merrill Gardens Retirement Center.

— Scott Johnson is the battalion chief for the Santa Maria Fire Department.