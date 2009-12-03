Help the Red Cross Save a Life with $5 Donation

American Red Cross chapters in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are making a very simple request to each resident in the tri-counties — donate just $5 to the local American Red Cross to help the chapters’ efforts to continue to be there for you and your family during times of crisis.

Donations can be made in American Red Cross canisters, which can be found throughout the tri-counties at local retailers and businesses. Contributions also can be made by visiting www.5dollarssavesalife.org. Donations can be directed to one of the three local chapters.

“In tough economic times, it can be difficult to focus on needs beyond those of our own families,” said Chris Johnson, campaign creator and CEO of the Ventura County chapter. “We decided that asking for big dollar amounts would not be reasonable for many of us this year. Instead, we are asking for a small, manageable amount from all those the Red Cross serves in the tri-counties — which is everybody! We are hoping a strong, grassroots effort will lead to positive results while reminding communities about the Red Cross’ responsibilities to them.”

Local media outlets are joining in the partnership as well.

“It’s unprecedented the way our local media is donating airtime and advertising space for this important cause,” Johnson said. Through donated space from community print publications, online, radio and newspapers, the community is helping to get the word out.

The training and tools needed for the American Red Cross to respond to emergencies are available only through the generosity of local citizens and businesses. The American Red Cross is a nongovernmental organization; it receives no federal or state dollars.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.