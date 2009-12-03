Montecito Man Accused of Child Molestation

Sheriff's detectives believe the abuse of two pre-teen sisters has been ongoing for three years

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Montecito man who is suspected of molesting two pre-teen sisters.

On Monday, a relative of the victims contacted the sheriff’s department to report the suspected abuse.

Based on their investigation, detectives suspect the sexual abuse has been ongoing for the past three years.

On Wednesday morning, detectives arrested 58-year old Jeffrey Quenton Johnson at his home on West Mountain Drive without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on three felony charges related to child sexual abuse. His bail was set at $500,000.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may also be a victim or knows someone who was a victim to call the sheriff’s department at 805.681.5405 x421 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

No further information is being released because of the ages of the victims.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.