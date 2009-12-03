Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:00 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

SBParent.com Hosts Moms’ Night Out at Paseo Nuevo

Pick up a passport and enjoy special offers and discounts

By Melissa Lee | December 3, 2009 | 5:22 p.m.

SBParent.com is hosting a moms’ shopping night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Paseo Nuevo, in time for the holidays with special offers and discounts.

Enjoy special offers from participating stores if you have a passport.

Pick up your SBParent.com passport at California Pizza Kitchen, where you also can enjoy a complimentary appetizer with a drink.

Shopping

» Aerie: 10 percent off sweaters and hoodies
» Ann Taylor Loft: 15 percent off
» Artistic Nails: 20 percent off any service
» Aveda: Free mini facial by local esthetician from Darin Jon Studio valued at $50
» Banana Republic Men: 25 percent off regular priced merchandise
» Canfields home & holiday: 25 percent off storewide
» Chico’s: 10 percent off purchase
» Color Me Mine: $1 paint time (normally $10) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
» Express: $30 off a $75 purchase, or $15 off a $30 purchase
» Gap: Holiday Cheer, 20 percent off entire purchase plus holiday cookies
» Gap Kids: Holiday Cheer, 20 percent off entire purchase plus holiday cookies
» Fred Meyers Jewelers: 10 percent off purchase
» L’Occitane: Deluxe sample bag with purchase
» Lush: Quarter pound of soap with a minimum purchase of $30
» Macy’s: 25 percent off; present Friends & Family coupon
» Merlo’s Cutlery: 30 percent to 40 percent off all kitchen knifes
» Pacific Sunwear: Purchase $50 worth of merchandise and receive a $25 coupon for next visit
» Rip Curl: 20 percent off full-priced apparel only  
» Sephora: Complimentary express consultation at beauty studio performed by a beauty experts; services include skin care, HD Foundation, smokey eye and lips — all of which can be tailored to meet special holiday party needs. Enter to win a goody bag and receive a complimentary fragrance sample.
» Solstice: $50 off sunglasses priced at $195 or more (some exclusions apply)
» Sunglass Hut: 20 percent off sunglasses
» Sports Zone: 20 percent off full-priced apparel only
» T-Mobile: Waive all $35 activation fees and get a $50 credit with a referral
» This Little Piggy: 10 percent off purchase
» Wendy Foster: 30 percent off
» White House Black Market: 15 percent off entire purchase
» Barnes & Noble: 10 percent off

Food and Drinks

» California Pizza Kitchen: Free appetizer
» Ben & Jerry’s: 20 percent off any one menu item
» Panda Express: 10 percent off purchase
» Chipotle: Free chips and guacamole and a free drink with any entree purchase
» Wahoo’s: Buy one entree get one half off Wahoo’s
» California Pasta: 20 percent off
» Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro: Special Mom’s Wine Flight for $15 (three wine tasting), 516 State St.
» Silvergreens: Free fresh-squeezed lemonade with each entree purchase
» Pascucci: Half off one alcoholic beverage with the purchase of an entree
» Wetzel’s Pretzels: 50 percent off any purchase

— Melissa Lee represents SBParent.com.

