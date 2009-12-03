SBParent.com Hosts Moms’ Night Out at Paseo Nuevo

SBParent.com is hosting a moms’ shopping night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Paseo Nuevo, in time for the holidays with special offers and discounts.

Enjoy special offers from participating stores if you have a passport.

Pick up your SBParent.com passport at California Pizza Kitchen, where you also can enjoy a complimentary appetizer with a drink.



Shopping

» Aerie: 10 percent off sweaters and hoodies

» Ann Taylor Loft: 15 percent off

» Artistic Nails: 20 percent off any service

» Aveda: Free mini facial by local esthetician from Darin Jon Studio valued at $50

» Banana Republic Men: 25 percent off regular priced merchandise

» Canfields home & holiday: 25 percent off storewide

» Chico’s: 10 percent off purchase

» Color Me Mine: $1 paint time (normally $10) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

» Express: $30 off a $75 purchase, or $15 off a $30 purchase

» Gap: Holiday Cheer, 20 percent off entire purchase plus holiday cookies

» Gap Kids: Holiday Cheer, 20 percent off entire purchase plus holiday cookies

» Fred Meyers Jewelers: 10 percent off purchase

» L’Occitane: Deluxe sample bag with purchase

» Lush: Quarter pound of soap with a minimum purchase of $30

» Macy’s: 25 percent off; present Friends & Family coupon

» Merlo’s Cutlery: 30 percent to 40 percent off all kitchen knifes

» Pacific Sunwear: Purchase $50 worth of merchandise and receive a $25 coupon for next visit

» Rip Curl: 20 percent off full-priced apparel only

» Sephora: Complimentary express consultation at beauty studio performed by a beauty experts; services include skin care, HD Foundation, smokey eye and lips — all of which can be tailored to meet special holiday party needs. Enter to win a goody bag and receive a complimentary fragrance sample.

» Solstice: $50 off sunglasses priced at $195 or more (some exclusions apply)

» Sunglass Hut: 20 percent off sunglasses

» Sports Zone: 20 percent off full-priced apparel only

» T-Mobile: Waive all $35 activation fees and get a $50 credit with a referral

» This Little Piggy: 10 percent off purchase

» Wendy Foster: 30 percent off

» White House Black Market: 15 percent off entire purchase

» Barnes & Noble: 10 percent off

Food and Drinks

» California Pizza Kitchen: Free appetizer

» Ben & Jerry’s: 20 percent off any one menu item

» Panda Express: 10 percent off purchase

» Chipotle: Free chips and guacamole and a free drink with any entree purchase

» Wahoo’s: Buy one entree get one half off Wahoo’s

» California Pasta: 20 percent off

» Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro: Special Mom’s Wine Flight for $15 (three wine tasting), 516 State St.

» Silvergreens: Free fresh-squeezed lemonade with each entree purchase

» Pascucci: Half off one alcoholic beverage with the purchase of an entree

» Wetzel’s Pretzels: 50 percent off any purchase

— Melissa Lee represents SBParent.com.